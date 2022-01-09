CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 15. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Southern Fairfield

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely or a chance of freezing rain late this

morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Northern New Haven

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain or freezing rain. Additional ice accumulation

around a trace. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 6 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Southern New Haven

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex

.TODAY...A chance of rain late this morning, then rain likely

this afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Northern New London

.TODAY...Rain likely or a slight chance of freezing rain late

this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Additional ice

accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Cooler

with lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

8 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Southern New London

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late this morning, then

rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

6 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

