CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

National Weather Service New York NY

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

Northern Fairfield-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, rain and snow

in the morning, then rain, snow and freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Fairfield-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain and snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern New Haven-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow and freezing rain likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern New Haven-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Middlesex-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Middlesex-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern New London-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern New London-

350 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

