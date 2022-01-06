CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022 _____ 376 FPUS51 KOKX 062345 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 CTZ005-070900- Northern Fairfield- 644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sleet in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ009-070900- Southern Fairfield- 644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ006-070900- Northern New Haven- 644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ010-070900- Southern New Haven- 644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ007-070900- Northern Middlesex- 644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ011-070900- Southern Middlesex- 644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ008-070900- Northern New London- 644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ CTZ012-070900- Southern New London- 644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$