CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

_____

376 FPUS51 KOKX 062345

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

CTZ005-070900-

Northern Fairfield-

644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid

20s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sleet in the morning,

then cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance

of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ009-070900-

Southern Fairfield-

644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of snow this evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance

of snow showers in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ006-070900-

Northern New Haven-

644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ010-070900-

Southern New Haven-

644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ007-070900-

Northern Middlesex-

644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ011-070900-

Southern Middlesex-

644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ008-070900-

Northern New London-

644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ012-070900-

Southern New London-

644 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers likely with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather