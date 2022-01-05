CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

734 FPUS51 KOKX 052030

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

CTZ005-060900-

Northern Fairfield-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ009-060900-

Southern Fairfield-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this evening. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ006-060900-

Northern New Haven-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ010-060900-

Southern New Haven-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain this evening. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely with

a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ007-060900-

Northern Middlesex-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain this evening. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ011-060900-

Southern Middlesex-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain this evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely with

a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ008-060900-

Northern New London-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain this evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely with

a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ012-060900-

Southern New London-

329 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain this evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely with

a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather