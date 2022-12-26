CT Forecast for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;35;22;W;7;51%;2%;2 Chester;Turning sunny;35;23;W;6;47%;2%;2 Danbury;Mostly sunny;35;20;WSW;7;47%;2%;2 Groton;Clouds, then sun;37;24;WNW;8;48%;3%;2 Hartford;Mostly sunny;35;22;S;7;45%;3%;2 Meriden;Mostly sunny;35;20;SW;7;48%;3%;2 New Haven;Mostly sunny;36;23;W;7;50%;2%;2 Oxford;Mostly sunny;32;21;WSW;7;47%;2%;2 Willimantic;Mostly sunny;34;18;WSW;7;49%;3%;2 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;35;21;S;7;49%;2%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather