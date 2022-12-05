Skip to main content
CT Forecast for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Periods of rain;56;50;ESE;9;73%;100%;1

Chester;A touch of rain;58;50;ESE;9;64%;99%;1

Danbury;Rain at times;56;50;SE;7;68%;99%;0

Groton;A little p.m. rain;58;51;ESE;11;69%;96%;1

Hartford;Occasional rain;57;50;SE;8;65%;98%;1

Meriden;A little rain;56;50;SE;8;70%;99%;1

New Haven;A little rain;57;51;ESE;10;72%;99%;1

Oxford;A touch of rain;54;49;SE;9;64%;99%;0

Willimantic;A little p.m. rain;57;49;ESE;8;66%;96%;1

Windsor Locks;A bit of rain;54;49;SE;8;77%;98%;1

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

