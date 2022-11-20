CT Forecast for Monday, November 21, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Sunshine and breezy;41;28;WSW;15;44%;3%;2 Chester;Sunny and chilly;41;29;WSW;14;42%;3%;2 Danbury;Breezy with sunshine;41;25;WSW;15;37%;2%;2 Groton;Sunshine and breezy;44;32;WSW;15;47%;3%;2 Hartford;Sunny and breezy;43;29;WSW;15;37%;3%;2 Meriden;Breezy with sunshine;42;24;WSW;15;43%;3%;2 New Haven;Sunny and breezy;42;30;WSW;15;44%;3%;2 Oxford;Breezy with sunshine;38;27;WSW;15;41%;1%;2 Willimantic;Sunny and breezy;41;24;WSW;15;43%;3%;2 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, breezy;41;26;SW;15;40%;1%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather