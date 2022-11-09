CT Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;63;51;SW;8;67%;5%;3 Chester;Sunny and warmer;63;50;SW;8;64%;5%;3 Danbury;Mostly sunny, milder;63;48;SSW;7;63%;5%;3 Groton;Sunshine, pleasant;62;51;SW;10;75%;5%;3 Hartford;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;49;SSW;8;62%;5%;3 Meriden;Sunny and mild;64;47;SSW;7;63%;5%;3 New Haven;Sunshine, pleasant;63;51;SW;8;68%;5%;3 Oxford;Sunny and nice;61;48;SW;8;63%;5%;3 Willimantic;Sunny and milder;65;46;SW;8;63%;5%;3 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, milder;65;48;SSW;9;57%;5%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather