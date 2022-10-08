CT Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;W;9;48%;4%;4 Chester;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;WNW;8;50%;4%;4 Danbury;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;WSW;8;50%;2%;4 Groton;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;WNW;11;54%;4%;4 Hartford;Mostly sunny;64;43;WSW;8;52%;3%;4 Meriden;Mostly sunny;64;40;WSW;8;51%;3%;4 New Haven;Plenty of sunshine;64;46;WNW;9;50%;4%;4 Oxford;Sunshine;59;40;W;8;52%;2%;4 Willimantic;Plenty of sun;62;40;W;7;53%;4%;4 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;64;42;W;8;51%;2%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather