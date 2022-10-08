Skip to main content
CT Forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;W;9;48%;4%;4

Chester;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;WNW;8;50%;4%;4

Danbury;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;WSW;8;50%;2%;4

Groton;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;WNW;11;54%;4%;4

Hartford;Mostly sunny;64;43;WSW;8;52%;3%;4

Meriden;Mostly sunny;64;40;WSW;8;51%;3%;4

New Haven;Plenty of sunshine;64;46;WNW;9;50%;4%;4

Oxford;Sunshine;59;40;W;8;52%;2%;4

Willimantic;Plenty of sun;62;40;W;7;53%;4%;4

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;64;42;W;8;51%;2%;4

