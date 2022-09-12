CT Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Showers;80;60;W;9;79%;83%;2 Chester;A shower and t-storm;80;60;W;7;80%;89%;1 Danbury;Showers;80;56;W;7;74%;81%;2 Groton;A shower and t-storm;78;60;W;9;88%;97%;1 Hartford;A shower and t-storm;79;59;WNW;7;85%;89%;2 Meriden;A shower and t-storm;80;57;W;7;82%;89%;1 New Haven;A shower and t-storm;80;61;W;8;79%;89%;2 Oxford;A shower and t-storm;76;56;WNW;7;89%;89%;1 Willimantic;A shower and t-storm;78;56;W;7;88%;89%;1 Windsor Locks;Heavy thunderstorms;78;57;WNW;8;86%;87%;1 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather