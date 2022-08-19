CT Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Humid;87;67;S;8;54%;3%;8 Chester;Very warm and humid;89;67;S;7;52%;3%;8 Danbury;Periods of sun, hot;90;66;S;6;48%;4%;8 Groton;Partly sunny, humid;85;67;S;7;66%;3%;8 Hartford;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;S;7;49%;3%;8 Meriden;Partly sunny, humid;90;65;S;6;51%;3%;8 New Haven;Humid;87;70;S;8;56%;3%;8 Oxford;Partly sunny, humid;86;64;SSW;5;56%;3%;8 Willimantic;Partly sunny and hot;90;64;S;6;53%;4%;8 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny and hot;93;66;S;6;45%;3%;8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather