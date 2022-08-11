CT Forecast for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;81;61;NNW;8;44%;11%;8 Chester;Mostly sunny;83;63;ENE;7;41%;82%;8 Danbury;Mostly sunny, nice;81;58;N;9;48%;9%;8 Groton;Some sun, a shower;82;64;ENE;8;50%;55%;6 Hartford;Mostly sunny;83;64;N;8;40%;29%;8 Meriden;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;NNW;7;41%;30%;8 New Haven;Mostly sunny, nice;83;64;NNW;8;45%;30%;8 Oxford;Mostly sunny;79;58;NNE;8;56%;10%;8 Willimantic;Periods of sun;80;58;NNE;7;48%;30%;8 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;83;61;NNW;8;41%;10%;8 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather