CT Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A t-storm around;91;77;SSW;9;67%;64%;9 Chester;A t-storm around;93;77;SW;8;63%;64%;9 Danbury;A t-storm around;93;76;SW;9;62%;64%;9 Groton;Sunshine, very warm;88;76;SW;9;75%;47%;9 Hartford;A t-storm around;95;79;SSW;8;59%;64%;9 Meriden;A t-storm around;92;75;SSW;8;63%;64%;8 New Haven;Hot and humid;91;79;SSW;9;67%;47%;9 Oxford;A t-storm around;90;73;SSW;7;72%;64%;9 Willimantic;A t-storm around;92;74;SSW;8;65%;64%;9 Windsor Locks;A t-storm around;95;77;SSW;9;58%;64%;8