CT Forecast for Sunday, July 24, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Sunshine and hot;93;74;SSW;8;52%;8%;10

Chester;Sunshine and hot;94;73;SW;7;50%;6%;10

Danbury;Hot with sunshine;95;72;SW;5;46%;8%;10

Groton;Mostly sunny and hot;90;73;SW;8;64%;6%;10

Hartford;Hot;97;74;S;7;45%;6%;10

Meriden;Sunshine and hot;95;71;SSW;6;47%;7%;10

New Haven;Mostly sunny and hot;92;76;SSW;7;55%;7%;10

Oxford;Sunny and hot;92;70;NNW;5;52%;6%;10

Willimantic;Sunshine and hot;95;68;WSW;7;51%;5%;10

Windsor Locks;Very hot;98;71;S;7;44%;5%;10

