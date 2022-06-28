Skip to main content
CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Thursday, June 30, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;84;63;WSW;8;47%;17%;11

Chester;Mostly sunny;83;63;WSW;7;47%;22%;11

Danbury;Mostly sunny;84;60;S;6;49%;16%;11

Groton;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;WSW;8;60%;21%;10

Hartford;Mostly sunny;86;62;SW;8;44%;22%;10

Meriden;Mostly sunny;84;60;SSW;7;45%;21%;10

New Haven;Sunshine, pleasant;82;64;SW;8;51%;20%;11

Oxford;Nice with sunshine;81;59;S;5;57%;19%;11

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;83;58;SSW;7;49%;23%;10

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;86;62;WSW;7;43%;21%;10

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

