CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;81;62;NE;8;47%;10%;11

Chester;Mostly sunny;82;61;SW;7;44%;5%;11

Danbury;Mostly sunny;81;60;S;6;53%;8%;11

Groton;Mostly sunny;78;64;WSW;8;54%;6%;11

Hartford;Partly sunny;84;61;SW;7;44%;0%;10

Meriden;Mostly sunny;85;60;SW;7;43%;3%;10

New Haven;Mostly sunny;80;64;E;8;50%;8%;11

Oxford;Sunny;80;60;WSW;6;59%;5%;11

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;82;57;WSW;8;48%;0%;10

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;85;59;WSW;7;42%;0%;10

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

