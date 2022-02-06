Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A couple of showers;40;35;NNE;4;70%;97%;1

Chester;Afternoon rain;41;35;NE;4;65%;98%;1

Danbury;Rain and drizzle;40;30;N;3;74%;94%;1

Groton;Afternoon rain;40;36;NE;5;76%;99%;1

Hartford;Showers around;38;36;NE;4;72%;96%;1

Meriden;Showers around;40;36;NNE;4;71%;99%;1

New Haven;A couple of showers;40;38;NE;4;70%;98%;1

Oxford;Showers around;38;31;NNE;4;83%;98%;1

Willimantic;Afternoon rain;39;35;NNE;4;63%;98%;1

Windsor Locks;Snow and rain;38;35;ENE;4;63%;96%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

More News