CT Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;28;25;SSW;5;45%;4%;3

Chester;Mostly sunny, chilly;27;22;S;5;43%;4%;3

Danbury;Mostly sunny;30;20;SE;4;40%;3%;3

Groton;Partly sunny;25;23;S;5;55%;4%;3

Hartford;Mostly sunny;28;20;SSE;5;43%;4%;3

Meriden;Mostly sunny;28;21;S;5;42%;4%;3

New Haven;Mostly sunny;28;26;SW;5;45%;4%;3

Oxford;Mostly sunny;26;20;SSE;5;46%;3%;3

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;27;19;SE;5;43%;4%;3

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;28;20;SSE;5;38%;3%;3

