CT Forecast for Saturday, January 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, cold;28;18;SW;6;46%;5%;2 Chester;Cold;28;19;SW;5;44%;5%;2 Danbury;Mostly sunny;28;16;SSW;4;46%;4%;2 Groton;Mostly sunny, cold;28;18;SW;6;54%;5%;2 Hartford;Mostly sunny, cold;26;18;SSW;6;48%;5%;2 Meriden;Mostly sunny, cold;26;15;SW;5;48%;5%;2 New Haven;Mostly sunny, cold;28;20;SW;6;47%;5%;2 Oxford;Mostly sunny, cold;24;15;SW;5;55%;4%;2 Willimantic;Cold;27;16;SSW;5;47%;5%;2 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;26;16;SSW;5;46%;4%;2 _____