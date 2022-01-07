CT Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;SSW;7;39%;2%;2 Chester;Sunny, but chilly;30;16;SSW;7;39%;2%;2 Danbury;Plenty of sun;31;17;SSW;5;41%;3%;2 Groton;Sunny, but cold;29;18;SSW;7;48%;2%;2 Hartford;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;S;7;36%;2%;2 Meriden;Sunny, but cold;30;13;SSW;6;36%;2%;2 New Haven;Plenty of sun;31;21;SSW;8;42%;2%;2 Oxford;Plenty of sun;28;17;SSW;6;49%;1%;2 Willimantic;Sunny, but cold;28;10;S;7;39%;2%;2 Windsor Locks;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;S;7;36%;1%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather