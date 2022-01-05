Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Increasing clouds;38;29;NNE;8;43%;100%;2

Chester;Partly sunny;39;30;NNE;7;43%;80%;2

Danbury;Increasing clouds;37;26;N;7;46%;80%;2

Groton;Turning cloudy;39;29;NNE;8;50%;82%;2

Hartford;Partly sunny;38;30;NE;7;43%;80%;2

Meriden;Partly sunny;38;28;NE;6;43%;80%;2

New Haven;Increasing clouds;39;31;NNE;8;44%;80%;2

Oxford;Increasing clouds;35;24;NNW;8;57%;80%;2

Willimantic;Partly sunny;37;28;NNE;7;46%;80%;2

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;38;29;NE;7;43%;80%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

More News