CT Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Increasing clouds;38;29;NNE;8;43%;100%;2 Chester;Partly sunny;39;30;NNE;7;43%;80%;2 Danbury;Increasing clouds;37;26;N;7;46%;80%;2 Groton;Turning cloudy;39;29;NNE;8;50%;82%;2 Hartford;Partly sunny;38;30;NE;7;43%;80%;2 Meriden;Partly sunny;38;28;NE;6;43%;80%;2 New Haven;Increasing clouds;39;31;NNE;8;44%;80%;2 Oxford;Increasing clouds;35;24;NNW;8;57%;80%;2 Willimantic;Partly sunny;37;28;NNE;7;46%;80%;2 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;38;29;NE;7;43%;80%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather