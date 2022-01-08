CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Bridgeport;Partly sunny;27;NNW;4;34% Chester;Mostly cloudy;28;N;6;28% Danbury;Partly sunny;27;NW;10;31% Groton;Partly sunny;27;N;12;39% Hartford;Mostly sunny;28;N;5;32% Meriden;Partly sunny;27;W;8;31% New Haven;Partly sunny;30;NNW;9;30% Oxford;Partly sunny;25;NNW;12;35% Willimantic;Partly sunny;24;NW;10;40% Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;26;NNW;8;33% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather