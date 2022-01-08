Skip to main content
Weather

CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EST Saturday, January 8, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;27;NNW;4;34%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;28;N;6;28%

Danbury;Partly sunny;27;NW;10;31%

Groton;Partly sunny;27;N;12;39%

Hartford;Mostly sunny;28;N;5;32%

Meriden;Partly sunny;27;W;8;31%

New Haven;Partly sunny;30;NNW;9;30%

Oxford;Partly sunny;25;NNW;12;35%

Willimantic;Partly sunny;24;NW;10;40%

Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;26;NNW;8;33%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

