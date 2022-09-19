CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 18, 2022 _____ 195 FPUS51 KBOX 190801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 CTZ002-192000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ CTZ003-192000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ CTZ004-192000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/NWSBoston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather