CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ 976 FPUS51 KBOX 080801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Thu Sep 8 2022 CTZ002-082000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ003-082000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ CTZ004-082000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Thu Sep 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$