CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

357 FPUS51 KBOX 050801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

CTZ002-052000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ003-052000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ004-052000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

