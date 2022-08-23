CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ 302 FPUS51 KBOX 230801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 CTZ002-232000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ003-232000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog this morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ CTZ004-232000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of fog this morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather