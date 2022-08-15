CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 14, 2022

253 FPUS51 KBOX 150801

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022

CTZ002-152000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-152000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ004-152000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

