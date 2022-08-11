CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 _____ 150 FPUS51 KBOX 110801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022 CTZ002-112000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ003-112000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ CTZ004-112000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Thu Aug 11 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather