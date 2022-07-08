CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 7, 2022 _____ 316 FPUS51 KBOX 080801 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 400 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022 CTZ002-082000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 400 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ CTZ003-082000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 400 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ CTZ004-082000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 400 AM EDT Fri Jul 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather