CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EDT Tue Jun 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

