CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ 976 FPUS51 KBOX 220808 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022 CTZ002-222000- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CTZ003-222000- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CTZ004-222000- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EDT Fri Apr 22 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$