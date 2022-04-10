CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 9, 2022

_____

006 FPUS51 KBOX 100734

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

333 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

CTZ002-100845-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

333 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ003-100845-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

333 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ004-100845-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

333 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather