CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

123 FPUS51 KBOX 260808

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022

CTZ002-262000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ003-262000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-262000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Sat Mar 26 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

