CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

_____

119 FPUS51 KBOX 210808

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

407 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

CTZ002-212000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

407 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ003-212000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

407 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ004-212000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

407 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/nwsboston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather