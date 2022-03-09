CT Boston\/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 _____ 083 FPUS51 KBOX 090908 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston\/Norton MA 407 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 CTZ002-092100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 407 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cooler with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CTZ003-092100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 407 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and blustery, cooler with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CTZ004-092100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 407 AM EST Wed Mar 9 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Blustery, cooler with lows around 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov\/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsboston You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather