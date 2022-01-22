CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

_____

373 FPUS51 KBOX 220926

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

CTZ002-222100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 15.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-222100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows around 13. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ004-222100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 AM EST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 13. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

