CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 7, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to

10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around

10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Temperature

rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to

10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around

10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Temperature

rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to

10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around

10 above.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

