CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
426 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and sleet. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around
10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature
around 5 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-080900-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
426 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Temperature rising
into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around
10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-080900-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
426 PM EST Fri Jan 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then clearing. Cooler with
lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Temperature rising
into the lower 20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 5 to 10 above.
.TUESDAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around
10 above.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$