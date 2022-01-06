CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 6, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

426 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

426 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and sleet. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

426 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST

FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

426 PM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 2 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around

10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 15.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

