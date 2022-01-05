CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

233 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

233 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Not as cool with highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

233 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Not as cool with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

233 PM EST Wed Jan 5 2022

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20.

