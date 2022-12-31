CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

419 AM EST Sat Dec 31 2022

CTZ001-311700-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around

40 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ013-311700-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

.TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in

the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Temperature rising

into the lower 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

