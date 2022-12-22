CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 21, 2022 _____ 937 FPUS51 KALY 221001 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 220954 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 CTZ001-221700- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers with possible snow showers and freezing rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows around 9 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ013-221700- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 454 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather