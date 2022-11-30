CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 29, 2022 _____ 893 FPUS51 KALY 300825 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 300823 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 323 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022 CTZ001-301600- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 323 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ013-301600- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 323 AM EST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather