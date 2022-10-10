CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022 _____ 740 FPUS51 KALY 100741 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 100740 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 340 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 CTZ001-102000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 340 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ CTZ013-102000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 340 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather