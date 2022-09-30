CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

322 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

322 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

322 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

