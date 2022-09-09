CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 8, 2022

555 FPUS51 KALY 090732

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 090731

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

CTZ001-092000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

331 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-092000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

331 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

