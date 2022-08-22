CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

402 FPUS51 KALY 220805

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

CTZ001-222015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ013-222015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

405 AM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NAS

