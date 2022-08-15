CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 14, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

323 AM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

