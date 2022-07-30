CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

302 AM EDT Sat Jul 30 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

