CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

992 FPUS51 KALY 270715

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 270713

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

313 AM EDT Wed Jul 27 2022

CTZ001-272000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

313 AM EDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-272000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

313 AM EDT Wed Jul 27 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Warmer

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

