CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022

_____

449 FPUS51 KALY 230825

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230819

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

419 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

419 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

419 AM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

